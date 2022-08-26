Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

