Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,584 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

