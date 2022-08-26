Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 111,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.