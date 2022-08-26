Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 119,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 254,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $2,989,580.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $2,047,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,624. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after buying an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $45,495,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

