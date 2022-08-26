Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $74.63

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.63, but opened at $72.83. Block shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 51,858 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Block Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,044 shares of company stock worth $23,983,481. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

