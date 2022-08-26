Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE SQ traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. 13,663,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $276.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.34.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

