BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 321.9% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BST stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 123,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

