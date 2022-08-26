BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Down 59.5% in August

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504,261 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 417,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

ECAT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 162,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,895. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

