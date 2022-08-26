BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,844. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $240,850. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

