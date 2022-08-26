BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.
In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
