BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.