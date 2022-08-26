BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BK Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,225. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BK Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

