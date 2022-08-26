BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BK Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,225. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.92.
BK Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BK Technologies (BKTI)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.