BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BJ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

