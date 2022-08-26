BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $901.95 million and $59,856.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007903 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

