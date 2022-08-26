BitNautic Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,860.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

