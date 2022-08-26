Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111.38 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $111.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $52.68 or 0.00254125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,729.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00580920 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018693 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000209 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,152,527 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
