Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $422.51 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $422.51 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $24.12 or 0.00117774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00301534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 534.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.