Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.02.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$11.98 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

