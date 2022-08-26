Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,460,750.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $185,970,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

