Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,460,750.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BILL stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
