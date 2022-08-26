Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BSPK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 210,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,207. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

