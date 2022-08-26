Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 4.5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$14.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

