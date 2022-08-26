Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.05 ($0.50). Approximately 17,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 484,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Benchmark Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.26. The stock has a market cap of £295.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.56.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

