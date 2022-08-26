Beldex Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Beldex has a total market cap of $170.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.