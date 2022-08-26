Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,732.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $414,452.02 and approximately $8,732.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.