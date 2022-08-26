bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BEBE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.