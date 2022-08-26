Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.36. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 196,609 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $478.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,695,000. Towle & Co grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 344,370 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $3,259,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

