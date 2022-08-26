Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 489,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,514. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.