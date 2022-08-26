Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 262,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.