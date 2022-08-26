Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $93,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.