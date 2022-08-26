Barclays Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE FL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

