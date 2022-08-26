Barclays Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 85

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 88 to CHF 85 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 45,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

