Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21), reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.66 million.
Baozun Trading Up 0.9 %
Baozun stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.53. 868,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,408. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
