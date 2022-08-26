Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21), reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.66 million.

Baozun Trading Up 0.9 %

Baozun stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.53. 868,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,408. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 339,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Baozun by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $3,118,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

