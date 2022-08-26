Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $9,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

