Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 719,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

