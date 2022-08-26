Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKKLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

