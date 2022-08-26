Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 919,309 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,309 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 955,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

