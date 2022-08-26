Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,836 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.