Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,328 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.78. 4,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,093. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

