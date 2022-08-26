Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 164,540 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 644,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,554. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

