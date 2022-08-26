Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 160,024 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

