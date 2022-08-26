Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $43.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,433 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after buying an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,023,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 536,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 317,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

