Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $174.82 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

