Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413,392 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 680,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,602,088. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

