Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,195 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,459 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Coinbase Global worth $102,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

COIN traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,457,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

