Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 21,923 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,424.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.73. 40,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.60 and a 200 day moving average of $559.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.