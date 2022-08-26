Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,712.0 days.

BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

