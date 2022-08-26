Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 8.9%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Ayala Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Ayala Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

