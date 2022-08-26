Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82.55 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $14.75 or 0.00068546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $82.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,021,016 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

