AXEL (AXEL) One Day Volume Tops $116,836.00

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One AXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $116,836.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00160487 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official website is axel.network. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

