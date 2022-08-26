Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Cap of $49,983.39

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $49,983.39 and approximately $9.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

