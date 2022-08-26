AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 472.8% from the July 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 142,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.